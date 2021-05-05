Report: Blaine Gabbert, Bucs Agree to 1-Year, $2.5M Contract as Tom Brady's Backup

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed quarterback Blaine Gabbert back on a one-year, $2.5 million deal as Tom Brady's backup, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Gabbert appeared in four games last season, racking up 143 passing yards and two touchdowns on 16 attempts.

If all goes well in Tampa Bay, Gabbert likely won't have to see the field any more than he did last season.

The 31-year-old has carved out a solid career as a backup after failing to develop into a franchise quarterback with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him No. 10 overall in 2011. Stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans preceded his time in Tampa, but Gabbert may be running out of time in Central Florida, too.

The Bucs selected quarterback Kyle Trask No. 64 overall last weekend after he led all of FBS in passing touchdowns in 2020 with 43.

Most importantly for Tampa, there's now a strong structure in the quarterback room with Brady leading the way and Trask getting an opportunity to learn from him and Gabbert.

The Missouri alum should remain No. 2 on the depth chart as long as he—and Brady—stay healthy this year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In the meantime, Gabbert's deal takes another veteran QB off the free-agent market; remaining options include Jeff Driskel, Josh McCown, Matt Barkley, Brian Hoyer and Nick Mullens.