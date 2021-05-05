Phil Mickelson on Premier Golf League: Fans Would Love to See Top Players More Often

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

While the idea of a soccer Super League led to plenty of outlash and criticism, count Phil Mickelson among those who are at least intrigued by the notion in golf.

Bob Harig of ESPN reported Mickelson confirmed that representatives of the Premier Golf League—a potential new international tour with large prizes and popular players—reached out to him. Harig also shared Lefty's comments in which he suggested fans would like to see the top golfers more often in what would be a Super League:

"I think the fans would love it because they would see the best players play exponentially more times. Instead of four or five times, it would be 20 times ... I don't know what the final number is.

"But that's a big deal to give up control of your schedule. I don't know if the players would be selfless enough to do that. But every other sport, the entity or teams or leagues control the schedule. The players kind of play where they are told to play. Whereas here, we're able to control it."

Harig reported PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with players Tuesday and said anyone who joins the Premier Golf League if it does become a reality in 2022 will be suspended and perhaps expelled from the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas both said they aren't interested, although the 51-year-old Mickelson is no longer in his prime compared to other headline golfers and could see this as an opportunity to make significant money at this stage of his career.