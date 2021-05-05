    Lakers' LeBron James Day-to-Day with Ankle Injury; Vogel Says Situation 'Not Ideal'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 6, 2021

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers and be considered day-to-day beyond that, according to head coach Frank Vogel.

    Vogel told reporters it's "not an ideal situation" but that the team is "just going to make the best of it."

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported James was expected to miss Los Angeles' next two games because of an ankle issue.

    The 17-time All-Star suffered a high ankle sprain in a 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 20.

    James then missed the Lakers' next 20 games, returning on April 30 in a 110-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings. However, he was limited to 28 minutes on the floor in L.A.'s next outing before exiting with a sore right ankle.

    Thanks in large part to James' absence and a prolonged spell without Anthony Davis, Vogel's squad is sixth in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. The threat of falling into the play-in tournament is very real, and one of the last things the Lakers need is to play more games in pursuit of a championship repeat.

    Few players have demonstrated a stronger ability to raise their games in the postseason than James. Particularly during his second run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his teams looked totally different during the most important phase of the season.

    The persistent ankle trouble is raising obvious questions about how the 36-year-old will look in the postseason, though. In addition, the Lakers are facing a difficult road to the NBA Finals even if they avoid the play-in.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Should James once again find another level in the playoffs, it may not be enough for the ailing Lakers.

    Related

      Dame: I Think KD, When Healthy, May Be NBA's Best Player

      Dame: I Think KD, When Healthy, May Be NBA's Best Player
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dame: I Think KD, When Healthy, May Be NBA's Best Player

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie, Nets Fined $35K Each

      Kyrie Irving and the Nets organization have each been fined $35,000 for violating league's media access rules

      Kyrie, Nets Fined $35K Each
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie, Nets Fined $35K Each

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Exec Evan Wasch Responds to LeBron's Play-in Tournament Criticism

      NBA Exec Evan Wasch Responds to LeBron's Play-in Tournament Criticism
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      NBA Exec Evan Wasch Responds to LeBron's Play-in Tournament Criticism

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Brandon Ingram Has Ankle Sprain

      MRI confirmed Pelicans forward has low ankle sprain, will miss Friday's game vs. 76ers and is considered day-to-day

      Brandon Ingram Has Ankle Sprain
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Brandon Ingram Has Ankle Sprain

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report