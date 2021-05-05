Bob Arum: Top Rank Won't Release Felix Verdejo Despite Murder Allegation

RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says the company will not release Felix Verdejo despite the boxer being charged with killing a woman and her unborn child in Puerto Rico.

"A man—no matter how bad it looks—is innocent until proven guilty," Arum said, per TMZ Sports. "And we will not release him from the contract and terminate our relationship with him unless or until he's convicted."

Verdejo was charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and intentionally killing an unborn child after allegedly kidnapping and murdering 27-year-old Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz, who was believed to be pregnant with his child.

The complaint filed by the FBI alleges Verdejo injected Ortiz with an unidentified substance, then bound her hands and feet, tied a heavy block to her and threw her off a bridge and into a lagoon. Verdejo then allegedly shot at her body.

An accomplice is said to be cooperating with police in their investigation.

TMZ reported police said cell phone records obtained by authorities corroborate the story told by the person who allegedly helped Verdejo.

Verdejo is currently being held without bond awaiting a May 11 hearing, per Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero de Puerto Rico (via TMZ). Judge Camille Velez said in court that Verdejo could face the death penalty if convicted.

Top Rank has represented Verdejo throughout his professional boxing career. Arum said the company will not promote him for another fight if he is released on bond while the trial is ongoing.