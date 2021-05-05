Report: Rangers Fire President John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton After Missing Playoffs

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Two days after being eliminated from playoff contention, the New York Rangers made major changes to their front office.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Rangers fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday.

TSN's Darren Dreger added Davidson and Gorton were fired because Rangers ownership felt the team underachieved this season.

Per Larry Brooks of the New York Post, associate general manager Chris Drury is believed to be the leading candidate to replace Gorton.

Brooks added that Rangers executive chairman James Dolan will likely have franchise icon Mark Messier "at the top of the wish list" to take over as team president.

The Rangers were eliminated from playoff contention with a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Despite missing the postseason, New York has put together a solid campaign with a 26-21-6 record.

This marks the third time in the past four years the Rangers have missed the playoffs. They made it to the qualifying round last season but were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in three games.

Davidson was in his second season with the Rangers after seven years with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gorton had been general manager since July 2015, when he took over for Glen Sather after four seasons as assistant GM. He spent 14 years with the club.

The Rangers will host the Capitals on Wednesday night, followed by two games at the Boston Bruins to wrap up the regular season.