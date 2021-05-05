NFL Exec: Aaron Rodgers Would Command 2 1st-Round Picks, a 2nd in Packers Trade

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

If the Green Bay Packers decide to put Aaron Rodgers on the trade market, at least one team executive believes they could receive a significant return in a deal.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, a high-ranking personnel executive from an opposing team said the Packers could get two first-round picks and a second-rounder in a trade for the three-time NFL MVP.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Rodgers doesn't want to return to the Packers amid ongoing frustration with the front office.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Rodgers wants general manager Brian Gutekunst fired before he will reconsider his stance.

Despite Rodgers' apparent desire to move on, Gutekunst told reporters after the first round of the draft that the Packers are "not going to trade" their franchise quarterback.

If the Packers do alter their stance on a trade, there are financial ramifications to potentially moving Rodgers. Demovsky noted that a post-June 1 deal will save the team $16.05 million in cap space.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted that Rodgers' preferred list of trade destinations includes the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

San Francisco seems an unlikely partner now that the draft is in the rearview mirror, unless it includes first-round pick Trey Lance in a deal. The team doesn't have first-round picks in 2022 or 2023 as a result of the trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up for the No. 3 selection.

The Broncos and Raiders are both intriguing landing spots because of what Rodgers would do to boost their playoff chances. Denver, in particular, looks like it's only a quarterback away from being a potential Super Bowl contender.