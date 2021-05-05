Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says He Thinks He's a Top-5 PG in NBA: 'Simple as That'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

No one can question Ja Morant's confidence in himself as one of the best players in the NBA today.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard told Shaquille O'Neal on NBA on TNT that he's a top-five point guard in the league.

"Simple as that," Morant added.

Point guard is a stacked position in the NBA right now. Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Ben Simmons are among the players fighting with Morant for a spot at the top of the mountain.

Morant has been everything the Grizzlies could have hoped for since they selected him No. 2 overall in the 2019 NBA draft. He joined Pau Gasol as the only players in franchise history to be named Rookie of the Year.

The Grizzlies are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings with a 32-32 record. Morant continues to lead the offense with 19.1 points and 7.3 assists per game.

At this point, the only major flaw in Morant's game is three-point shooting. He's making 29.8 percent of his attempts behind the arc this season.

If Morant can turn into an average three-point shooter, he could easily end up as the best point guard in the NBA in the next few years.