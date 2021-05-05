    Randy Orton, Riddle 'R-K-Bro' WWE Tag Team Rumored to Receive 'Sizable Push'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 5, 2021

    Photo credit: WWE.com

    WWE reportedly has big plans in store for the R-K-Bro tag team comprised of Randy Orton and Riddle.

    According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, R-K-Bro is in line for a "sizable push" with the idea of keeping the team together for a significant amount of time. Johnson noted that WWE will release R-K-Bro merchandise soon as well.

    The partnership between Riddle and Orton began a few weeks ago when Riddle upset Orton on Raw. After that, The Viper suggested that he and Riddle team up, and the duo has been successful thus far.

    The first time Riddle and Orton teamed up, they beat Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. They followed that up with a victory over Elias and Jaxson Ryker this week.

    WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was among those who praised R-K-Bro on social media this week:

    Foley compared it to an oddball team he enjoyed a great deal of success with in The Rock 'n' Sock Connection.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Along with The Rock, Foley won the WWE Tag Team Championships three times. Even more importantly, the duo entertained fans regularly thanks to the great dynamic between their characters.

    R-K-Bro is similar to The Rock 'n' Sock Connection in that Riddle is happy-go-lucky almost to the point of annoyance, like Foley, while Orton is more cool, calm and collected, like The Rock.

    One can only assume that R-K-Bro will eventually result in Riddle and Orton breaking up and feuding, but for now, fans will have a chance to enjoy the ride with them as a team.

        

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    Related

      Roman Reigns Is Redefining Heels

      How he's paving the way for WWE's future ➡️

      Roman Reigns Is Redefining Heels
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Roman Reigns Is Redefining Heels

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Chris Jericho x B/R Wrestling

      We sit down with The Demo God to talk Blood & Guts, the AEW-Impact partnership, Vince and more. Tap in 📲

      Chris Jericho x B/R Wrestling
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Chris Jericho x B/R Wrestling

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Daniel Bryan's Contract Expired?

      WWE's Superstar deal has reportedly either expired or was set to expire following his match against Roman Reigns

      Daniel Bryan's Contract Expired?
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Daniel Bryan's Contract Expired?

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      👀 Daniel Bryan contracts rumors 🦂 Jericho on possibly facing Sting 🥇 Angle talks fighting Eddie backstage

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report