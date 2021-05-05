Randy Orton, Riddle 'R-K-Bro' WWE Tag Team Rumored to Receive 'Sizable Push'

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE reportedly has big plans in store for the R-K-Bro tag team comprised of Randy Orton and Riddle.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, R-K-Bro is in line for a "sizable push" with the idea of keeping the team together for a significant amount of time. Johnson noted that WWE will release R-K-Bro merchandise soon as well.

The partnership between Riddle and Orton began a few weeks ago when Riddle upset Orton on Raw. After that, The Viper suggested that he and Riddle team up, and the duo has been successful thus far.

The first time Riddle and Orton teamed up, they beat Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. They followed that up with a victory over Elias and Jaxson Ryker this week.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was among those who praised R-K-Bro on social media this week:

Foley compared it to an oddball team he enjoyed a great deal of success with in The Rock 'n' Sock Connection.

Along with The Rock, Foley won the WWE Tag Team Championships three times. Even more importantly, the duo entertained fans regularly thanks to the great dynamic between their characters.

R-K-Bro is similar to The Rock 'n' Sock Connection in that Riddle is happy-go-lucky almost to the point of annoyance, like Foley, while Orton is more cool, calm and collected, like The Rock.

One can only assume that R-K-Bro will eventually result in Riddle and Orton breaking up and feuding, but for now, fans will have a chance to enjoy the ride with them as a team.

