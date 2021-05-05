Bucks' Giannis Praises Nets' Kevin Durant: '1 of the Best I’ve Ever Seen in My Life'

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Following two matchups between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo had high praise for Kevin Durant.

Speaking to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the reigning two-time NBA MVP called Durant "one of the best I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The Bucks won both games, including a 124-118 win on Tuesday night, but the first game on Sunday was one of the best superstar duels in the NBA all season.

Durant tied his season high with 42 points on 16-of-33 shooting (7-of-13 from three) and grabbed 10 rebounds in 40 minutes. The 2014 league MVP followed that up with a 32-point showing on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo matched him point for point in Sunday's 117-114 victory with a season-high 49 points on 21-of-36 shooting from the field.

The scoring performances by Durant in those two games against the Bucks are just the latest feather in the 11-time All-Star's cap. He's been terrific in his return from a ruptured Achilles.

Injuries have kept Durant out for 37 games this season, but he's averaged 28.3 points on 54.6 percent shooting in 29 appearances. The 32-year-old's 47.9 percent from three-point range would be a career high.