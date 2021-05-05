UFC's Kamaru Usman Responds to Jake Paul: 'I Can Change Your Life in the Worst Way'

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The war of words between Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul continues.

Usman told Paul on Twitter that he can change his life "in the worst way" amid their back-and-forth:

Paul is looking for a new opponent in his burgeoning boxing career after earning a first-round TKO of Ben Askren on April 17. As part of that pursuit, the 24-year-old confronted retired UFC star Daniel Cormier as Cormier was working on the UFC 261 broadcast.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Usman said Cormier should "let me take care of that" in reference to Paul. The welterweight champion also explained how he may "beat the s--t" out of "one of these internet guys" since none of his immediate challengers in UFC is all that enticing. (Warning: Video contains NSFW language.)

The odds of this thing happening seem slim. It's one thing for Paul to fight Askren or former NBA star Nate Robinson; it's another for him to go up against one of the most dominant fighters in UFC, even if they're crossing paths in a boxing ring.

But the longer Usman and Paul bicker, the closer a fight might be to becoming a reality.