Richard Sherman: Aaron Rodgers Has Been 'Disrespected' by Packers 'For a While'

As details of Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness with the Green Bay Packers continue to roll out, one longtime opponent has voiced his support for the three-time NFL MVP.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Richard Sherman said he thinks Rodgers has been "getting disrespected by Green Bay for a while."

Sherman cited the Packers' unusual approach in the draft in recent years and limited free-agent spending on the offensive side of the ball:

"He’s got probably one of the best wide receivers in football, and will be for a long time in Davante Adams, and they don’t give him much else outside of that. They got a running game, they’ve got great running backs, but outside of that, he’s looking for a true No. 2 receiver, and he’s done it with whatever they’ve given him, but it’s not like you’ve seen, hey man, the Packers have taken two first-round receivers and two first-round o-linemen and they’re really trying to get A-Rod what he needs, or they’ve taken a huge free agency signing and gave him somebody else special."

Rumors about Rodgers' future have been percolating in the days since it was reported he is unhappy with Packers management.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Rodgers "doesn't like anyone" in Green Bay's front office "for a variety of reasons."

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports added the nine-time Pro Bowler is "willing to weigh hardline options," including a prolonged holdout or possibly retiring if general manager Brian Gutekunst isn't fired.

The Packers have had tremendous success over the past two seasons. They are the only team to win at least 13 games in 2019 and 2020. They advanced to the NFC Championship Game in both of those years but have been unable to get over the hump each time.

Green Bay seemed to start preparing for the future in the 2020 NFL draft when it selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

Rodgers responded by turning in one of the best seasons of his career last year. He won his third MVP award after throwing for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns.