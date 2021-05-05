Brett Favre Says He Sent Packers' Aaron Rodgers a Text Joking About Joining Saints

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre said Wednesday he's been in contact with Aaron Rodgers amid rumors the Packers' current signal-caller is seeking a trade before the 2021 season.

"I said, 'Hey, am I going to see you playing for the Saints this year?' Just joking," Favre said on ESPN's Wilde & Tausch about a text message he sent to Rodgers.

Favre said the three-time NFL MVP responded: "Hey buddy, I don't believe that's going to happen. ... Thanks for checking on me. I'll touch base with you after this is all over."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Rodgers has "told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team" and noted the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers checked on his availability before their acquisitions of Matthew Stafford and Trey Lance, respectively.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst provided a blunt reply when asked about the rumors following the first round of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday.

"We're not going to trade Aaron Rodgers," Gutekunst told reporters.

In addition, the Packers are "upset" teams, including the Niners and Denver Broncos, may have reached out to Rodgers to "gauge whether he'd be interested in playing for them," but they haven't filed formal tampering allegations with the NFL, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The 37-year-old nine-time Pro Bowl selection is under contract through 2023 as part of a four-year, $134 million deal.

While that limits the quarterback's leverage in any attempt to push for a trade in the short term, Schefter noted Rodgers is also interested in becoming the full-time Jeopardy! host after serving as one of the fill-in replacements during the latest season following the death of Alex Trebek in November.

Favre played for the Packers for 16 seasons from 1992 through 2007. Rodgers, a 2005 first-round pick, has also completed 16 years with the storied franchise.

ESPN's Matt Pomeroy highlighted the statistical oddity, which also involved Bart Starr:

For now, it appears Rodgers and the Packers could be heading toward an extended staredown, which could thrust Jordan Love into the spotlight as the team's starting quarterback.