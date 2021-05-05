Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Offered Star Contract to Be NFL's Highest-Paid QB

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In an effort to appease Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly offered to make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

According to Bob McGinn of The Athletic, Rodgers has turned down the offers, suggesting that his issues with the Packers organization "have little or nothing to do with money."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Rodgers has told some within the Packers organization that he no longer wants to play for the team. Much of his frustration reportedly stems from Green Bay selecting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft without consulting him.

Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension in 2018. Per Spotrac, he is under contract through the 2023 campaign, and he is set to earn over $22.9 million this season.

In terms of yearly average salary, Rodgers is fifth among quarterbacks at $33.5 million. The highest-paid quarterback in terms of yearly salary is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs at $45 million.

That means the Packers reportedly offered Rodgers a significant raise in an effort to convince him to play for the team in 2021.

The Packers are under no obligation to trade Rodgers, meaning his only course of action if he doesn't want to play in Green Bay may be to hold out or retire altogether.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Rodgers' biggest issue is with general manager Brian Gutekunst, and he has been "adamant" that he doesn't want to return to the team while Gutekunst is in power.

McGinn reported Wednesday that the Packers are "well aware" of Rodgers' issues with Gutekunst.

Packers president Mark Murphy acknowledged Rodgers' unhappiness in an article for the team's official website last week, and he noted that the organization has met with him in an effort to allay his concerns and remains committed to him moving forward.

According to McGinn, Rodgers has been "monitoring" Tom Brady's situation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and taking note of that fact that Brady has been involved in large organizational decisions.

McGinn noted that if the Packers do eventually decide to trade Rodgers, it is unlikely they will send him to another NFC team, and it is possible they could net three first-round picks or more.

Rodgers is 37 years of age, but he is the reigning NFL MVP coming off one of the best seasons of his career, so there is little doubt that there will be a ton of interest in him should the Packers opt to make him available via trade.