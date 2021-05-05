49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Wasn't Bothered by Kyle Shanahan's Comments on Future

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't too concerned with a peculiar comment by head coach Kyle Shanahan when asked about the QB's status on the team last week.

When a reporter brought up trade rumors involving Garoppolo during a predraft press conference and wondered if the QB would still be on the roster after the weekend, Shanahan said he couldn't "guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster come Sunday".

It certainly got Garoppolo's attention, but not necessarily in a bad way.

"I know Kyle pretty well, and I knew what he was trying to say when he said that," Garoppolo told CBS Sports Radio's Damon Amendolara (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock). "I don't know if he worded it the right way, but I definitely knew what he was trying to say. It definitely made for a good headline, though."

Teddy Bridgewater was the latest domino to fall in the trade market after he was shipped to Denver, which came after the Panthers made their own move for former Jets QB Sam Darnold.

That came on the heels of the Lions and Rams shaking up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder. Carson Wentz was also dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a reunion with Frank Reich.



Outside of those moves, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo are among the signal-callers who have been linked to possible deals.

