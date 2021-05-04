    Bears Rumors: Damiere Byrd Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Patriots Stint

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 5, 2021
    Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Wide receiver Damiere Byrd has signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

    Byrd spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots, posting 604 yards on 47 receptions, both career highs. He appeared in 16 games for the first time and was New England's second-leading receiver behind Jakobi Meyers.

    Byrd signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 after going undrafted out of South Carolina. The New Jersey native was waived before the season but played the next three years with the team, appearing in 17 games, before joining the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

    He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last March, and his role became important when star wideout Julian Edelman was moved to injured reserve after just six appearances.

    In Chicago, he will suit up alongside Allen Robinson II, Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin to help boost an offense that finished 22nd in passing last season with 228.4 yards per game.

    It remains unclear which quarterback the Bears will play. They signed Andy Dalton in free agency, and while they've maintained he'll be the starter, their first-round draft pick—Justin Fields, whom they selected at No. 11 after trading up—is a viable option.

