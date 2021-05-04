Report: Premier Golf League Making Big Offers to Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Premier Golf League, which surfaced in early 2020 as an opportunity for the world's top golfers to compete outside of the PGA and European Tours, is trying to return and wants to bring Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and more of the top players along.

"It's still alive, and players and agents are just listening to their pitch," one agent told ESPN's Bob Harig. "That's about it at this point. Just a lot of listening.''

Per Harig, The Telegraph reported that the Premier Golf League's "World Tour" would begin in September 2022, coinciding with the PGA Tour season.

In addition to Johnson and Mickelson, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka have also received offers to join the circuit, per Harig.

The tour originally planned to organize an 18-event schedule. Each event would consist of a field of 48 players and a $10 million purse, in addition to a championship at the end of the season.

The top participants in the Premier Golf League would earn $30 million up front, with team and individual results combining to secure winnings.

Rory McIlroy and Koepka both spoke out against the league in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on any further developments. The PGA Tour and European Tour joined forces amid the buzz, with the PGA Tour buying stake in the European organization's media operations, according to Steve DiMeglio of USA Today.

But according to The Telegraph, a group of Saudi Arabian investors are installed in Jupiter, Florida, and awaiting responses from players to move forward with the league.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is set to speak at a players meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday, where the PGA Tour will host the Wells Fargo Championship later this week, Harig said.