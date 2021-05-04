    Report: Premier Golf League Making Big Offers to Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The Premier Golf League, which surfaced in early 2020 as an opportunity for the world's top golfers to compete outside of the PGA and European Tours, is trying to return and wants to bring Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and more of the top players along.

    "It's still alive, and players and agents are just listening to their pitch," one agent told ESPN's Bob Harig. "That's about it at this point. Just a lot of listening.''

    Per Harig, The Telegraph reported that the Premier Golf League's "World Tour" would begin in September 2022, coinciding with the PGA Tour season. 

    In addition to Johnson and Mickelson, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka have also received offers to join the circuit, per Harig.

    The tour originally planned to organize an 18-event schedule. Each event would consist of a field of 48 players and a $10 million purse, in addition to a championship at the end of the season. 

    The top participants in the Premier Golf League would earn $30 million up front, with team and individual results combining to secure winnings. 

    Rory McIlroy and Koepka both spoke out against the league in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on any further developments. The PGA Tour and European Tour joined forces amid the buzz, with the PGA Tour buying stake in the European organization's media operations, according to Steve DiMeglio of USA Today.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    But according to The Telegraph, a group of Saudi Arabian investors are installed in Jupiter, Florida, and awaiting responses from players to move forward with the league. 

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is set to speak at a players meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday, where the PGA Tour will host the Wells Fargo Championship later this week, Harig said. 

    Related

      Premier Golf League Making Big Offers to Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

      Premier Golf League Making Big Offers to Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Premier Golf League Making Big Offers to Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      PGA DFS, Wells Fargo Championship 2021: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, advice, strategy

      PGA DFS, Wells Fargo Championship 2021: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, advice, strategy
      Golf logo
      Golf

      PGA DFS, Wells Fargo Championship 2021: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, advice, strategy

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com

      Wells Fargo Championship predictions, odds 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas picks from PGA expert

      Wells Fargo Championship predictions, odds 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas picks from PGA expert
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Wells Fargo Championship predictions, odds 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas picks from PGA expert

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com

      2021 Wells Fargo Championship picks, field grade, odds, predictions, best bets at Quail Hollow

      2021 Wells Fargo Championship picks, field grade, odds, predictions, best bets at Quail Hollow
      Golf logo
      Golf

      2021 Wells Fargo Championship picks, field grade, odds, predictions, best bets at Quail Hollow

      Kyle Porter
      via CBSSports.com