    Patriots' Robert Kraft Purchases Hamptons Mansion for $43M

    Adam WellsMay 4, 2021

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has added to his extensive portfolio with a new mansion in the Hamptons. 

    Per Katherine Clarke of the Wall Street Journal, Kraft bought the 7,000-square-foot house in Southampton, New York for $43 million. 

    Clarke noted the sale price represents a $32.5 million profit for the seller, who originally purchased the site for $10.5 million in 2013. 

    The mansion was built in 2017 by real estate mogul Nir Meir and includes a pitched roof, large square windows and an oceanfront pool. 

    Per Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy, the house also has 10 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. 

    In addition to his new Hamptons mansion, Kraft also owns properties in Cape Cod and Chestnut Hills, Massachusetts, and Palm Beach, Florida. 

    Kraft was named the 15th-wealthiest owner in professional sports in 2020 by Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes with an estimated net worth of $6.9 billion. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Lombardi: Mac Jones Will Have ‘Redshirt Year’ As Rookie With Patriots

      Lombardi: Mac Jones Will Have ‘Redshirt Year’ As Rookie With Patriots
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Lombardi: Mac Jones Will Have ‘Redshirt Year’ As Rookie With Patriots

      Cbslocal
      via Cbslocal

      DK Trying Out for Olympics

      US Track & Field tweeted at Metcalf last October about the Olympic trials...now he’s really trying out for the 100M

      DK Trying Out for Olympics
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DK Trying Out for Olympics

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      QB Dolegala Passes Through the Waiver Wire Unclaimed

      QB Dolegala Passes Through the Waiver Wire Unclaimed
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      QB Dolegala Passes Through the Waiver Wire Unclaimed

      Bernd Buchmasser
      via Pats Pulpit

      Report: Saints Tried to Jump Ahead of Patriots to Draft Mac Jones

      Report: Saints Tried to Jump Ahead of Patriots to Draft Mac Jones
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Report: Saints Tried to Jump Ahead of Patriots to Draft Mac Jones

      Cbslocal
      via Cbslocal