Patriots' Robert Kraft Purchases Hamptons Mansion for $43M

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has added to his extensive portfolio with a new mansion in the Hamptons.

Per Katherine Clarke of the Wall Street Journal, Kraft bought the 7,000-square-foot house in Southampton, New York for $43 million.

Clarke noted the sale price represents a $32.5 million profit for the seller, who originally purchased the site for $10.5 million in 2013.

The mansion was built in 2017 by real estate mogul Nir Meir and includes a pitched roof, large square windows and an oceanfront pool.

Per Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy, the house also has 10 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

In addition to his new Hamptons mansion, Kraft also owns properties in Cape Cod and Chestnut Hills, Massachusetts, and Palm Beach, Florida.

Kraft was named the 15th-wealthiest owner in professional sports in 2020 by Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes with an estimated net worth of $6.9 billion.