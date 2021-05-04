    UFC Publishes 1st Official Concussion Protocol as Part of 484-Page Study

    Mike Chiari
Featured Columnist IV
May 4, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    UFC published its first official protocol for returning to competition from concussions and traumatic brain injuries Tuesday.

    According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, the 484-page study is entitled "A Cross-Sectional Performance Analysis and Projection of the UFC Athlete," and it is available for download on the UFC Performance Institute's official website.

    The study and protocols were based on concussion date collected between 2017 and 2019, per Raimondi, and it will be used as reference material for fighters and coaches.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

