UFC Publishes 1st Official Concussion Protocol as Part of 484-Page Study

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC published its first official protocol for returning to competition from concussions and traumatic brain injuries Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, the 484-page study is entitled "A Cross-Sectional Performance Analysis and Projection of the UFC Athlete," and it is available for download on the UFC Performance Institute's official website.

The study and protocols were based on concussion date collected between 2017 and 2019, per Raimondi, and it will be used as reference material for fighters and coaches.

