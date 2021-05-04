Aaron Rodgers' Twitter Account 'Likes' Davante Adams Tweet About Appreciation

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was among over 54,000 people who liked a Twitter post from Packers wide receiver Davante Adams about appreciation on Monday.

Rodgers, who's become the focus of intense speculation but hasn't publicly requested a trade, may be letting his "fingers do the talking," per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

It's impossible to know whether Adams' Tweet was related to the Rodgers situation or a more generic statement, but anything involving the Packers is going to drew extra attention right now.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday the three-time NFL MVP has "told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team," with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers among the franchises that checked on his availability but were shooed away.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the situation bluntly after the first round of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday night.

"We're not going to trade Aaron Rodgers," Gutekunst told reporters. "... He's our quarterback, he's our leader. We've been working through for a little while now. It may take some time. He's the guy that makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win. We're going to work towards that end."

The 37-year-old Cal product is under contract through 2023 as part of four-year, $134 million deal, which limits his leverage to force a trade in the immediate future. However, Schefter noted the longtime Packers quarterback is also interested in taking over as the full-time Jeopardy! game show host.

So it's possible Rodgers returns to television screen this fall, but on Monday through Friday night rather than Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love is still the only other quarterback on the Packers roster following last week's draft.