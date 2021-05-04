Report: Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards Fight Rescheduled for UFC 263 Due to Diaz Injury

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz's welterweight clash has been rescheduled from UFC 262 to UFC 263 on June 12, according to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin and Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole.

Diaz reportedly suffered a minor injury, which forced the promotion to push back the fight from its original date on May 15.

Leon Edwards is coming off a no contest with Belal Muhammad at UFC Fight Night 187 in March. He accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye in the second round, which brought the bout to an abrupt conclusion.

Nate Diaz hasn't stepped inside the cage since his loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019.

For Edwards in particular, this is an opportunity to make a statement. He's the No. 3 challenger in UFC's rankings, so a win could put him on a path toward a rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Usman won a unanimous decision during their first encounter, but that was far enough back (December 2015) to generate some intrigue for a return fight.

For now, Diaz and Edwards join a UFC 263 card that already includes a pair of title clashes. Israel Adesanya is putting the middleweight belt on the line against Marvin Vettori, while Brandon Moreno is challenging flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.