Suns' Gorilla, Streetwear Boutique 'Guest List' Sign 1st-Ever Mascot Endorsement Deal

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns' mascot is enjoying a perk usually reserved for NBA players after signing a deal with a local streetwear boutique, setting him up with rare sneakers and clothing to wear at games.

The Suns' Gorilla, also known as GO, signed the first-ever mascot endorsement deal with the Phoenix-based boutique Guest List on Monday:

GO has been a fixture at Suns games since 1980, when a singing telegram messenger arrived dressed as a gorilla and security personnel proposed that he stick around to entertain the crowd. The messenger continued attending games until the team made him the official mascot.

The deal certainly gives him an upgrade from his usual fit. His first look with the boutique was worth more than $88,000 and included a Rolex and custom chains, the team said.