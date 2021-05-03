49ers' Kyle Shanahan Tells 'Exact Truth' About Aaron Rodgers Trade Call to Packers HC

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly checked in with the Green Bay Packers about a trade for Aaron Rodgers, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team was simply covering all of its bases.

"The exact truth is I don’t want to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in this league, traded without doing any due diligence on him,” Shanahan said on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday.

Shanahan said he asked Packers head coach Matt LaFleur about Rodgers, but LaFleur told him that having general manager John Lynch call about trades would be a waste of time.

Last Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, but Packers brass has made it clear that it has no intentions of dealing the reigning MVP.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Monday that in addition to wanting a long-term extension, the quarterback wants to be more involved in personnel decisions. Green Bay's release of Jake Kumerow was also reportedly a "death knell" for the relationship:

The 49ers, who traded with the Miami Dolphins to move up into the No. 3 slot in the 2021 draft, found their future signal-caller in North Dakota State's Trey Lance and are planning to have him learn behind Jimmy Garoppolo for the time being.

Rodgers is favored to start the 2021 season with the Packers, according to DraftKings, but the Denver Broncos (+200, bet $100 to win $200) and Las Vegas Raiders (+500) have the next-best odds.

The Broncos have Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater set to battle it out for the starting job, while Derek Carr is holding things down in Vegas.

