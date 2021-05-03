Tom Brady Joining Bucs Led to 1,200% Increase in Merchandise Sales in 2020

Set Number: X163521 TK1

In addition to the Lombardi Trophy, Tom Brady also brought a massive facelift to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' merchandise sales.

Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin said the arrival of Brady prompted a 1,200 percent increase in sales compared to 2019. The team catapulted from 28th in the league in sales in 2019 to No. 1 this past season, the biggest jump for any franchise in Fanatics history (h/t Jenna Laine of ESPN).

The previous record was held by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Though Brady was responsible for another record—most jerseys sold in a single season—"a large percentage" of sales came as fans scrambled to get their hands on Buccaneers championship merchandise. The Bucs also revealed new uniform designs for the 2020 season.

While the No. 1 market for Tampa Bay merchandise was naturally where the team is based, Brady also had the support of his former franchise. Boston was the second-ranked market for sales of Brady jerseys in 2020.