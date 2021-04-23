Oscar De La Hoya Apologizes for Conduct on Mir vs. Cunningham Fight Telecast

Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya apologized Thursday for the commentary he provided last weekend during the Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir fight on the undercard of Triller's Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event.

In an interview with DAZN Boxing (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMAFighting.com), De La Hoya discussed the situation and apologized for his conduct:

"First of all, it's the Triller effect. Look, Triller's doing it huge. They're combining music, entertainment, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Justin Bieber, and it's the Triller effect. It's entertainment and it's huge, it's about to do two million homes, it's trending worldwide. So obviously, I've been in beast mode for about six weeks and I got a little into it. I started having a couple of drinks, and then they told me, 'Hey, why don't you go and commentate?' And I was like, 'Oh man, okay, okay.'

"I got a little carried away and I apologize, but it's all good. I'm back in beast mode and I'm ready to go. As you know, I've been posting pictures and videos of me training, so I'm going to continue that. So it's on, baby."

De La Hoya received a lot of criticism for his commentary online since he was loud and difficult to understand, but Triller announcer Ray Flores had no issue with De La Hoya's performance.

Appearing on What The Heck (h/t Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com), Flores said De La Hoya was "funny" and "having fun."

The 48-year-old De La Hoya has not fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2008, but he is preparing to return to the ring soon, announcing his return at a Paul vs. Askren press conference in March.

It is unknown when or who De La Hoya plans to fight, but former UFC star Eddie Alvarez said last week that he is in "serious talks" to fight De La Hoya.

De La Hoya is a former lightweight, welterweight and middleweight boxing champion with a career record of 39-6. During his career, he fought many of the biggest names in boxing, including Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley, Felix Trinidad, Julio Cesar Chavez and Arturo Gatti.

Given De La Hoya's name recognition and the buzz Mike Tyson generated with his recent return to the ring in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr., there figures to be plenty of interest should De La Hoya fight again as well.