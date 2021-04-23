NFL Memo Informs Teams of New COVID-19 Protocols After Vaccinations

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced a number of new health and safety guidelines on Friday to decrease restrictions on vaccinated individuals.

According to a league memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, effective immediately, those who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to test for COVID-19 daily and will move instead to a weekly schedule. Additionally, those individuals will not need to quarantine if identified as a high-risk close contact.

All guidelines remain subject to change as more information becomes available.

Those who have been vaccinated will no longer need to go through re-entry protocol after traveling, as well.

"There is no question that being vaccinated is the single most important step that anyone can take to be protected—and to protect others—from the virus," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in the memo.

While the league has not mandated players get the vaccine, Pelissero noted it continues to incentivize them to do so. Coaches, staffers and team employees, meanwhile, must get vaccinated in order to keep their tier 1/2 status, allowing them to work directly with players.

Pelissero further noted 14 teams have already held vaccination events, though fully vaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks and monitoring devices while in club facilities.

Goodell wrote that each club should make the vaccine "easily and conveniently available" either through a "Vaccination Day" at team facilities or through other programs.