Cowboys' Dak Prescott Honors Brother Jace With Instagram Post 1 Year After Death

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remembered his brother, Jace Prescott, on the one-year anniversary of his death Thursday.

"No time or distance can separate us!" Prescott wrote on social media, per TMZ Sports. "We love you Jace and miss you daily."

In September, Dak revealed during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger (via Grant Gordon of NFL.com) his brother died by suicide and detailed his own struggles with mental health.

"I think that it's important to be vulnerable, to be genuine and to be transparent," Prescott said. "That goes a long way when you are a leader and your voice is being heard by so many and you can inspire."

The 27-year-old Louisiana native stressed the importance of seeking out help for those facing similar experiences.

"I think it's huge," Prescott said. "I think it's huge to talk. I think it's huge to get help. And it saves lives."

The two-time Pro Bowl selection said the quarantine guidelines brought on by the coronavirus pandemic had led him to experience anxiety and depression before his brother's death.

Prescott made just five appearances during the 2020 season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He's expected back for the start of the 2021 campaign.

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for 24/7 access to a trained counselor. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741. For more information about ongoing support and mental health resources, contact the HelpLine at the National Alliance on Mental Illness by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or emailing info@nami.org.