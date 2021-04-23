    Lionel Messi Reportedly to Be Offered 3-Year Contract by Barcelona

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 23, 2021

    David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

    Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly is preparing to offer superstar forward Lionel Messi a three-year contract extension with his current deal set to expire at the end of June.

    ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported Friday that Barcelona will attempt to structure the proposal—a two-year contract with a third-year option—in a way to lessen the impact of the fact the club must lower his annual salary from its current level of around €75 million.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kane Found Out About Mourinho Firing 10 Mins Before

      Kane Found Out About Mourinho Firing 10 Mins Before
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Kane Found Out About Mourinho Firing 10 Mins Before

      Tom Doyle
      via Standard

      Laporta’s plan for Messi: A three-year contract and a star signing

      Laporta’s plan for Messi: A three-year contract and a star signing
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      Laporta’s plan for Messi: A three-year contract and a star signing

      Udhav Arora
      via Barca Universal

      Man City Signs Brazilian Wonderkid Kayky

      Man City Signs Brazilian Wonderkid Kayky
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man City Signs Brazilian Wonderkid Kayky

      Adam Shergold
      via Mail Online

      Giggs Charged with Assaulting 2 Women

      Wales manager charged with three offences after an incident in Salford in November

      Giggs Charged with Assaulting 2 Women
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Giggs Charged with Assaulting 2 Women

      BBC News
      via BBC News