Lionel Messi Reportedly to Be Offered 3-Year Contract by Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly is preparing to offer superstar forward Lionel Messi a three-year contract extension with his current deal set to expire at the end of June.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported Friday that Barcelona will attempt to structure the proposal—a two-year contract with a third-year option—in a way to lessen the impact of the fact the club must lower his annual salary from its current level of around €75 million.

