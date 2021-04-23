    Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for California Governor amid Recall Push

    Adam WellsApril 23, 2021

    AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

    Olympic gold-medal winner Caitlyn Jenner has announced she will run for governor in the state of California. 

    In a post on Instagram, Jenner wrote "I'm in!" and confirmed she has filed the necessary paperwork to be included in the race for governor. 

    Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene of Axios reported on April 6 that Jenner was talking with political consultants as she was considering a run for governor. 

    Gavin Newsom, who assumed the office of California governor on Jan. 7, 2019, is likely facing a recall election. The 53-year-old has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Per John Myers of the Los Angeles Times, the earliest that California secretary of state Shirley Weber would be able to certify a recall election if it moves forward is mid- to late August. 

    Jenner is best known now for her role on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians for its first 13 seasons. She also starred in the documentary series I Am Cait from 2015-16 that explored her life following her gender transition. 

    At the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Jenner won gold in the decathlon. 

    Video Play Button
