    Daniel Snyder Accuses Investment Banker John Moag of Destroying Defamation Evidence

    Adam WellsApril 23, 2021

    John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Daniel Snyder, owner of the Washington Football Team, has accused an investment banker of destroying evidence in a defamation lawsuit. 

    Per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Snyder filed papers Thursday night asking the court to sanction and fine John Moag for "deliberately destroying incriminating evidence."

    Writing to the Maryland judge who approved the discovery, Snyder said Moag "has deliberately and knowingly destroyed crucial documents and grievously injured Petitioner’s abilities to prosecute his defamation claims pending in The High Court of Delhi at New Delhi (the “Indian Action”)."

    In August, Snyder filed a defamation lawsuit accusing Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide of printing false reports linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. 

    Epstein pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. He was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors in the state of Florida, but the case was dismissed a month later by a federal judge after he was found dead in his jail cell on Aug. 10. 

    In December, Kaplan reported that Snyder accused Moag and three of Washington's former limited partners of helping to plant stories on the Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide website. 

    Snyder bought out his partners in March to gain full ownership control of the Football Team. He has owned the franchise since May 1999.

