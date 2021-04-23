Cardinals GM: Larry Fitzgerald's Potential Retirement Won't Affect NFL Draft Plans

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald hasn't informed the Arizona Cardinals about his intentions for the 2021 NFL season, but general manager Steve Keim isn't sweating it heading into the draft.

Keim told reporters Thursday that Fitzgerald's decision "does not affect our draft plans," per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

"Again, to me, you can't have enough good players at one position," he said. "There [are] guys on a one-year contract. So, again, as far as building your team and the type of depth that you have, you can never have enough good players and, obviously, Larry Fitzgerald is a great one, so you wouldn't say no to him either."

Fitzgerald is an unrestricted free agent.

Fitzgerald, who turns 38 in August, appeared in 13 games in 2020, with 409 receiving yards and one touchdown. He had appeared in all 16 games for each of the preceding five seasons.

The 17-year Cardinal ranks second in all-time receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492) behind Jerry Rice. He also ranks sixth in receiving touchdowns with 121.

While he has always found his way back to the Cardinals in free agency, he has never shared his decision to return later than Feb. 15, according to Weinfuss.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he has spoken to Fitzgerald throughout the offseason but that they have not discussed the NFL.

"Like we mentioned before, Larry is going to decide this on his time and he's one of the greatest players of all time, and so obviously he deserves to have that time," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals hold the No. 16 pick in the draft.

According to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, the Cardinals have met virtually with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the draft by the B/R NFL Scouting Department.