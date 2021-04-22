Myles Garrett Hypes Up 'Very Scary' Browns Defense After Jadeveon Clowney Signing

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It was difficult enough for opposing offensive lines to deal with Myles Garrett when they played the Cleveland Browns.

Now they have to block him and Jadeveon Clowney.

"I think we can do a lot," Garrett said when talking about the new-look defense, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "I don't know what we're doing in the draft, that's all up to man over there. But with the pieces we have now, I think we'll be very scary, so I'm looking forward to it. Getting on the field, taking the ball away and putting it back in our offenses hands and them getting the ball back for us."

Cleveland agreed to a one-year deal with Clowney this offseason, giving the team a three-time Pro Bowler to line up across from Garrett.

The South Carolina product wasted little time recognizing his opportunity.

"I've been getting double-teamed an awful lot in this league and in my career,"' he said, per Cabot. "I'm looking forward to playing with somebody who’s dominant on the opposite side like a Myles Garrett, who can draw a double team. Maybe I can go one on one more (laughter)."

While Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft and a Pro Bowler in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as a member of the Houston Texans, he had just three sacks in 2019 on the Seattle Seahawks and did not register a single sack last year in eight games with the Tennessee Titans.

Injuries were an issue for him, but it was nowhere near the production the Titans were looking for out of such a notable name.

As Clowney said, playing along the same defensive front as Garrett should help him rediscover his form. Opposing offensive lines almost always have to double team Garrett, which should free up more blitzing chances for the newest member of that front.

The Browns made the playoffs last season despite finishing just 21st in the league in points allowed per game, so any strides they can make on that side of the ball should set them up for even more success in 2021.

Clowney bouncing back to his Pro Bowl version would certainly help them do just that.