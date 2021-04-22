    NCAA Changes 2-Point Conversion Format in New CFB OT Rules

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 22, 2021

    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The NCAA's Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced a change to college football's overtime format on Thursday with the intention of bringing games to a close sooner. 

    Teams will now advance to a two-point shootout in the third overtime frame rather than the fifth. A two-point conversion must now be attempted after a touchdown starting in the second overtime frame. 

    "This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and bring the game to a quicker conclusion," the NCAA wrote in a statement. "Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a 2-point conversion play during the first overtime period."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Expectations for CFB Programs with New HCs

      What every fanbase can realistically expect in 2021

      Expectations for CFB Programs with New HCs
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Expectations for CFB Programs with New HCs

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict

      LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and more react to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd 📲

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Tebow Surprises Woman on B-Day

      Florida legend sent a message on Cora Belle Edison's 105th birthday, and her reaction was priceless

      Tebow Surprises Woman on B-Day
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Tebow Surprises Woman on B-Day

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Ryan Day: Justin Fields' Health, Work Ethic Never an Issue

      Ryan Day: Justin Fields' Health, Work Ethic Never an Issue
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ryan Day: Justin Fields' Health, Work Ethic Never an Issue

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report