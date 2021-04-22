NCAA Changes 2-Point Conversion Format in New CFB OT Rules

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NCAA's Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced a change to college football's overtime format on Thursday with the intention of bringing games to a close sooner.

Teams will now advance to a two-point shootout in the third overtime frame rather than the fifth. A two-point conversion must now be attempted after a touchdown starting in the second overtime frame.

"This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and bring the game to a quicker conclusion," the NCAA wrote in a statement. "Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a 2-point conversion play during the first overtime period."

