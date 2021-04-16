    Marshawn Lynch Says He Talked to Tom Brady, Buccaneers About Returning to NFL in 2020

    Marshawn Lynch almost made a second NFL comeback attempt last season and it could've ended with him earning another championship ring.

    The former Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks running back told ESPN (h/t Pro Football Talk) he heard from the reigning Super Bowl champions about joining them last year, but Lynch no longer has plans to retake the field. 

    “I was specifically speaking to Tom Brady and the Bucs," Lynch said to ESPN's Sports Nation. "That’s who I was talking to."

    Lynch hasn't played in the NFL since 2019 with the Seahawks but wasn't exactly opposed to joining the Bucs last year. In December, he told late-night host Conan O'Brien he'd consider coming out of retirement again but only for a Super Bowl contender. 

    As tough as it is to say no to Tom Brady, Lynch found a way. 

    That's not to say the tailback is done playing football forever, but he won't be back anytime soon. Lynch told ESPN he's nowhere close to game shape and doesn't have an interest in heading to Tampa either. 

    But you never know where the Cal product could turn up next. 

    Lynch attempted to suit up for the Beasts in the season opener of Fan Controlled Football—he's an investor in the team—but was told it was against the rules. 

    At 34 years old, the Oakland native is still getting calls to run back onto the field. 

    Lynch has unretired once before. It's impossible to say it won't happen again. 

