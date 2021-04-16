Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Super Bowl Loss: 'Defeat Helps You More Than Success'

Set Number: X163521 TK1

Patrick Mahomes understands how things look on the outside.

He's a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, owner of one of the largest contracts in NFL history, a shareholder of the Kansas City Royals, and has numerous sponsorships and business dealings. That doesn't mean everything works out as planned.

In fact, Mahomes told CNBC's Jade Scipioni it's his mistakes and failures that have allowed him to grow into the best version of himself—which is exactly how he's handling February's Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“People see me on the field playing and winning a lot of football games, and [they see] the contract and the different businesses that I work with, and they think that everything I’m doing is kind of just working out,” Mahomes said. "But I think defeat helps you more than success. I just do whatever I can to be better and learn from the mistakes.”



Mahomes said that rather than focusing on winning and losing, he tries to improve himself every day. It helps him stay even-keeled regardless of what happens when he's on the field—though he usually winds up on the winning side.

Said Mahomes of his approach:

"So no matter what the situation is, you have to make sure that you’re focused on the five to six things that can help impact the play in the best way possible. I feel like the score of the game, a lot of times, isn’t one of those things you can focus on. All you can focus on is having a successful play of that play. And then once that plays over, no matter if it was good or bad, you have to do it again."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The other key to making sure he learns from the Super Bowl loss is sticking to his routine. Mahomes said if he doesn't train, he doesn't feel like he's had a complete day. With a newborn daughter at home, that's meant waking up at 6 a.m. and immediately getting his workout in and making sure he has time to recover.

That gives him the rest of the day to spend time with his family.

"I just continue to try to make myself better," Mahomes said. "I think that’s been the biggest thing that I’ve done my entire life: No matter the success or the failure that I have the previous season, I just try to continue to make myself better every single day."