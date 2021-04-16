    Jake Paul, Ben Askren Purse Payouts Revealed Ahead of Boxing Match

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 17, 2021

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The salaries for both Jake Paul and Ben Askren ahead of their upcoming boxing match were released Friday.

    According to MMA Fighting, Paul will make $690,000 for the fight, while Askren will earn $500,000.

    Paul and Askren will earn the second- and third-most of anyone on the card behind only top-flight light welterweight Regis Prograis, who is facing Ivan Redkach in the co-main event.

    The event, which is scheduled for Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, will feature several boxing matches involving boxers, MMA fighters and celebrities.

    Paul, a 24-year-old YouTube star, will be competing in his third career professional boxing match after previously knocking out fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA guard Nate Robinson.

    Askren, meanwhile, will be making his pro boxing debut, although he has plenty of experience in combat sports.

    The 36-year-old Askren was a star amateur wrestler at the University of Missouri and competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics in freestyle wrestling before breaking into MMA.

    Askren went 19-2 with one no-contest in his MMA career after a 19-0 start. He held the welterweight title in both Bellator and ONE Championship before joining UFC in 2018.

    Askren beat Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut before losing to Jorge Masvidal in five seconds—the quickest knockout in MMA history—and then falling to Demian Maia in his final fight.

    He retired from MMA in 2019 after dealing with multiple injuries, but the opportunity to prove he can box despite the belief that striking was considered his weak point in MMA brought him back into the combat sports world.

