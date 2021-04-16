Former Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Joins USL's Oakland Roots Ownership Group

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Former Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch is moving into the world of soccer as a team owner for the Oakland Roots of the USL Championship.

"Growing up in The Town, we always could count on the pro teams in this area, but with most of those ones that I grew up with gone, I knew the minute I heard about the opportunity to join Oakland Roots, it wasn't just something I wanted to do, it was something I had to do," Lynch said in a statement.

The Roots were founded in 2018 and began play the following year in the National Premier Soccer League as part of the Founders Cup competition.

After spending two seasons in the National Independent Soccer Association, the Roots announced in September they would be moving up to the USL.

Lynch, who was born in Oakland and continues to make his home in the city, is best known for his 12-year NFL career from 2007-19.

He spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders. The man known as "Beast Mode" was named to five Pro Bowls and helped the Seahawks reach back-to-back Super Bowls in 2013 and 2014, winning once in 2013.

The USL Championship season will begin on April 24. Oakland will open its season on the road against the Phoenix Rising on May 8.