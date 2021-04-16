    Former Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Joins USL's Oakland Roots Ownership Group

    Adam WellsApril 16, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

    Former Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch is moving into the world of soccer as a team owner for the Oakland Roots of the USL Championship. 

    "Growing up in The Town, we always could count on the pro teams in this area, but with most of those ones that I grew up with gone, I knew the minute I heard about the opportunity to join Oakland Roots, it wasn't just something I wanted to do, it was something I had to do," Lynch said in a statement

    The Roots were founded in 2018 and began play the following year in the National Premier Soccer League as part of the Founders Cup competition. 

    After spending two seasons in the National Independent Soccer Association, the Roots announced in September they would be moving up to the USL. 

    Lynch, who was born in Oakland and continues to make his home in the city, is best known for his 12-year NFL career from 2007-19.

    He spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders. The man known as "Beast Mode" was named to five Pro Bowls and helped the Seahawks reach back-to-back Super Bowls in 2013 and 2014, winning once in 2013. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The USL Championship season will begin on April 24. Oakland will open its season on the road against the Phoenix Rising on May 8. 

    Related

      Is LaMarcus Aldridge a Hall of Famer?

      @AndrewDBailey explains why his case may be stronger than you'd think 📲

      Is LaMarcus Aldridge a Hall of Famer?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Is LaMarcus Aldridge a Hall of Famer?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      All-NBA Teams Predictions ⭐

      How we think every all All-NBA roster will shake out ➡️

      All-NBA Teams Predictions ⭐
      Featured logo
      Featured

      All-NBA Teams Predictions ⭐

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Clowney Pushes Browns Closer to Top of the AFC

      Why @GDavenport says upgraded Cleveland is now the team to beat in the North and even a threat to KC 👀 📲

      Clowney Pushes Browns Closer to Top of the AFC
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Clowney Pushes Browns Closer to Top of the AFC

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮

      Our staff break down the card. Start streaming ONE exclusively in app tomorrow at 8:30pm ET. Main card at 10pm ET 📺

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮
      Featured logo
      Featured

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report