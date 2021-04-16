    Texans GM Nick Caserio Declines Comment on Deshaun Watson, QB Contingency Plans

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 16, 2021

    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    Mum is the word for Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio when it comes to quarterback Deshaun Watson and potential contingency plans for the position.

    According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Caserio essentially declined to comment on Watson on Friday, saying only: "We're respectful of the legal process."

    Per Pelissero, Caserio also declined to discuss hypotheticals regarding Watson, saying: "If you want to speculate, you should probably go buy Bitcoin."

    Watson reportedly made a trade request in January. Since then, he has been named by 22 women in lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct during massages.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

