Tom Brady: 'My NFL Career Can Legally Buy a Beer' After 2000 Draft's 21st Anniversary

Tom Brady is celebrating the 21st anniversary of the day he was drafted.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP tweeted on Friday that his NFL career "can legally buy a beer" now.

Brady was famously the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft by the New England Patriots.

The Patriots received four compensation draft picks in 2000 for losing four players—Todd Collins, Tom Tupa, Mark Wheeler, Dave Wohlabaugh—in free agency the previous year. One of them was the pick they used on Brady.

That turned out to be the greatest value pick in NFL history. Brady won six of his seven Super Bowl titles and all three of his MVP awards during his 20-season run with the Patriots.

Brady left New England to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020. He led them to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history and won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award after throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.