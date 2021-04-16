    Colts 'Deeply Shocked and Saddened' by Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 16, 2021

    Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

    The Indianapolis Colts released a statement Friday regarding the deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

    The Colts posted the statement on Twitter:

    The Colts wrote that they were "shocked and saddened" by the news and referred to it as "another senseless tragedy."

    According to CNN, a gunman opened fire at the facility late Thursday night, killing eight and wounding several others. It is believed the gunman killed himself when he was encountered by police.

    Per CNN's Madeline Holcombe, there have been at least 45 mass shootings reported in the United States over the past month.

    The recent string of mass shootings began on March 16, when a man shot and killed eight people, including six Asian women, at three Atlanta-area spas.

    Subsequent mass shootings have occurred in major cities across the nation, including Chicago, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Detroit, Baltimore and Seattle.

    Authorities have said it isn't yet known what the Indianapolis gunman's motive was, per CNN.

