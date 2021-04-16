Roma's Chris Smalling Robbed at Gunpoint During Home Invasion in Italy

Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Roma defender Chris Smalling was robbed at his home in Italy on Thursday night.

Per ESPN's Andrew Cesare Richardson, three armed robbers "stole valuable possessions such as jewellery and watches" at the home Smalling shares with his wife and son.

Richardson noted that Smalling was awoken in the middle of the night and "forced at gun point" to open his safe and hand over jewelry and items that included Rolex watches.

Smalling and his family were unhurt. Police were called around 4:55 a.m. local time and are looking for the robbers.

Smalling is in his second season with Roma after originally joining the club on loan from Manchester United in August 2019. The 31-year-old made the move permanent in June 2020, signing a three-year deal.

Roma's 1-1 draw against Ajax on Thursday saw them advance to the UEFA Europa League semifinals on aggregate (3-2). Smalling didn't play in the game because of a knee injury.