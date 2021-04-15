    RBC Heritage 2021: Cameron Smith Shoots Opening-Round 62, Takes 1-shot Lead

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 16, 2021

    AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

    If you want to compete at the 2021 RBC Heritage, you're going to need to go low.

    Really low.

    Cameron Smith holds the Round 1 lead after shooting a nine-under 62 at 
    Harbour Town Golf Links. He's one stroke ahead of Stewart Cink, who shot 30 on the back nine on his way to a 63.

    Matt Wallace and Collin Morikawa are tied for third at six under, and Charles Howell IIII, Billy Horschel and Harold Varner III round out the top five after shooting 66.

    Sixty-four golfers in the event finished under par for the opening round.

    “I feel so relaxed here,” Cink told reporters. “I think it’s the vibe. Is it the week after the Masters vibe or is it the Hilton Head Island vibe? Maybe a little bit both. Coming after the grindhouse that Augusta National can be—especially this year, conditions were pretty tough—it’s nice to come here and relax a little bit, exhale.”

    Played a week after the Masters, the RBC Heritage features only four top-10 players (Dustin Johnson, Morikawa, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay). Morikawa was the only one to put himself in contention Thursday.

    Johnson, who is coming off a missed cut at Augusta, continued to scuffle in a one-under 70 round. The world No. 1 carded six birdies but added three bogeys and an ugly double on No. 4.

    Simpson and Cantlay are both one stroke behind Johnson at even par and will be hopeful their second round allows them to play the weekend.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That said, they will all be looking way up at Smith, who shot a nearly flawless round thanks in large part to his putting skills. The PGA's strokes-gained metric said Smith gained 4.6 strokes as part of a round that saw him hit nine birdies without a bogey.

    Related

      Is LaMarcus Aldridge a Hall of Famer?

      @AndrewDBailey explains why his case may be stronger than you'd think 📲

      Is LaMarcus Aldridge a Hall of Famer?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Is LaMarcus Aldridge a Hall of Famer?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      All-NBA Teams Predictions ⭐

      How we think every all All-NBA roster will shake out ➡️

      All-NBA Teams Predictions ⭐
      Featured logo
      Featured

      All-NBA Teams Predictions ⭐

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Clowney Pushes Browns Closer to Top of the AFC

      Why @GDavenport says upgraded Cleveland is now the team to beat in the North and even a threat to KC 👀 📲

      Clowney Pushes Browns Closer to Top of the AFC
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Clowney Pushes Browns Closer to Top of the AFC

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮

      Our staff break down the card. Start streaming ONE exclusively in app tomorrow at 8:30pm ET. Main card at 10pm ET 📺

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮
      Featured logo
      Featured

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report