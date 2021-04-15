RBC Heritage 2021: Cameron Smith Shoots Opening-Round 62, Takes 1-shot Lead

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

If you want to compete at the 2021 RBC Heritage, you're going to need to go low.

Really low.

Cameron Smith holds the Round 1 lead after shooting a nine-under 62 at

Harbour Town Golf Links. He's one stroke ahead of Stewart Cink, who shot 30 on the back nine on his way to a 63.

Matt Wallace and Collin Morikawa are tied for third at six under, and Charles Howell IIII, Billy Horschel and Harold Varner III round out the top five after shooting 66.

Sixty-four golfers in the event finished under par for the opening round.

“I feel so relaxed here,” Cink told reporters. “I think it’s the vibe. Is it the week after the Masters vibe or is it the Hilton Head Island vibe? Maybe a little bit both. Coming after the grindhouse that Augusta National can be—especially this year, conditions were pretty tough—it’s nice to come here and relax a little bit, exhale.”

Played a week after the Masters, the RBC Heritage features only four top-10 players (Dustin Johnson, Morikawa, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay). Morikawa was the only one to put himself in contention Thursday.

Johnson, who is coming off a missed cut at Augusta, continued to scuffle in a one-under 70 round. The world No. 1 carded six birdies but added three bogeys and an ugly double on No. 4.

Simpson and Cantlay are both one stroke behind Johnson at even par and will be hopeful their second round allows them to play the weekend.

That said, they will all be looking way up at Smith, who shot a nearly flawless round thanks in large part to his putting skills. The PGA's strokes-gained metric said Smith gained 4.6 strokes as part of a round that saw him hit nine birdies without a bogey.