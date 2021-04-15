NFL Announces Sportsbook Partnerships with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings, FanDuel

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The NFL is getting in on the sports betting action, announcing a multiyear agreement with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel on Thursday.

The three sportsbooks are now official sports betting partners of the league.

In the immediate aftermath, fans can expect to see betting content appear around NFL Media properties, most notably the NFL app and NFL.com.

"As the sports betting landscape has continued to evolve in the United States, we have been thoughtful with our strategy and are excited to announce three partners who share the NFL's vision and goals," chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL Partnerships Renie Anderson said. "Working closely with Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel, we will provide fans new and different ways of interacting and engaging with the sport they love."

According to the league, each of the three partners agreed to "adhere to the NFL's core integrity policies" to help "protect the integrity" of the game.

Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel will all have access to the league's official data feed and are expected to collaborate on "intelligence sharing." Caesars was already the league's official casino sponsor and will now have a hand in producing events at the 2022 Pro Bowl and 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas.

DraftKings will remain the league's official daily fantasy parter, while FanDuel will begin incorporating in-game and postgame highlights within its app and website.

Perhaps most importantly for bettors and NFL fans alike, the deal will lead to integration with the NFL RedZone channel with the league boasting a "continued prominent presence" on game days.

"The way fans consume sports years from now will look drastically different, and it will be due in part to forward-thinking collaborations like our expanded relationship with the NFL today as an official sports betting and exclusive daily fantasy sports partner," DraftKings co-founder Jason Robins said. "We share the same vision as the NFL on fan engagement and believe this agreement will lead to new innovations that will ultimately enhance both the product on the field and on the screen."