Simone Biles Talks Returning for Paris 2024 Olympics: 'It'd Be Neat to End It There'

United States gymnastics star Simone Biles is teasing a possible appearance at the 2024 Olympics.

In an interview with Nancy Armour of USA Today, Biles said "it'd be neat to end it there and hang it up" when discussing competing at the Paris Games.

There was a point when Biles revealed she wasn't sure about competing at the Tokyo Olympics after it was postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've made it this far," she told David Barron of the Houston Chronicle in April 2020. "You can't give it up now. I've worked too hard to just give it all away."

Scott Bregman of Olympic Channel noted in February that "all indications" are Biles will walk away from Olympic competition after the 2020 Games.

Already the most decorated gymnast of all time, with 25 medals in world events, Biles won five medals at the 2016 Olympics. She won individual gold in the all-around, vault, floor exercise and in the artistic team all-around competition.

Biles will represent the United States at the Olympics this summer, with the Tokyo Games set to take place from July 23-Aug. 8.