Jay Cutler, Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari Sued for $500K over Alleged Dog Bite

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and ex-wife Kristin Cavallari are being sued for $500,000 in Tennessee by a man who says he was bitten by one of the couple's dogs.

Nathan Beam, a cable and satellite installer, says the bite happened on June 3, 2020, when he was providing services at a home in Franklin.

The lawsuit, filed in Davidson County Circuit Court, says that neither Cutler nor Cavallari was there at the time.

Beam says he was returning to his vehicle after completing a job when one of the family's German shepherds blocked him from entering his truck. Beam says when he bent down to pick an object off the ground, the dog bit his "left thumb and fingernail and would not let go for several seconds."

Beam further says a personal assistant or agent of Cavallari present at the home gave him a paper towel and asked him to leave the property immediately.

The suit further says the person(s) present at the home "admittedly failed to take any steps or measures to restrain, confine or otherwise control the dogs while Beam was on the property."

Neither Cutler nor Cavallari provided comment when contacted by Fox News.

The couple announced they were getting divorced in April 2020.