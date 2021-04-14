    WrestleMania 37 Saw Record Video Views, Social Media Engagement, WWE Announces

    WWE announced Wednesday that last weekend's WrestleMania 37 was a huge success in terms of video views and social media engagement.

    According to Joe Otterson of Variety, WWE said it experienced a record 1.1 billion video views across multiple platforms and 115 million engagements on social media.

    The video views were up 14 percent from last year and the social media engagements were up a whopping 102 percent.

    WrestleMania 37, which was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, over two nights, marked the first WWE event with live fans in attendance in more than one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    It was a two-night event for the second consecutive year and WWE announced the attendance as 25,675 for each night for a total of 51,350.

    Only a percentage of the tickets were made available rather than filling Raymond James Stadium, as WWE attempted to adhere to social distancing measures.

    Still, the fans in attendance were loud and engaged throughout both nights, making for a quality viewing experience.

    WWE President Nick Khan said the following about finally getting live fans back for a WWE event:

    "If it could be done in a safe way, we had to get it done. And I think ultimately, thanks to the great work of all the folks here, we were able to get it done. If you recall, WrestleMania last year was two to three weeks into the pandemic. We had to cancel last minute and we did it from a studio. It was certainly a different experience. So we wanted to make sure that the fans and the people watching at home got the WWE experience that they’re used to on the biggest event that we have."

    WrestleMania 37 was also the first WWE pay-per-view event to stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States following the transition from WWE Network.

    On Monday, WWE returned to the ThunderDome for Raw with no fans in attendance, although Khan said there are plans in place to go back on the road.

    He added that while he couldn't share specifics, WWE plans to be back on the road full-time when it does start touring again rather than doing another one-off situation like WrestleMania.

    WrestleMania 37 ended up being a newsworthy show with fans in attendance. Bianca Belair beat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of Night 1, Grammy-winning musician Bad Bunny impressed in his in-ring debut and Roman Reigns beat both Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of Night 2 to retain the Universal Championship.

    All of that led to a ton of fan interest, which is something WWE will look to parlay into higher television ratings and increased engagement with the product moving forward.

