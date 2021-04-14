Team USA's Closing Ceremony Uniforms for Tokyo Olympics Revealed by Ralph Lauren

Set Number: X162932 TK1

Ralph Lauren unveiled the Team USA closing ceremony uniforms for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics on Wednesday.

Ralph Lauren has served as the outfitter of Team USA since the 2008 Summer Games. The company said its designs were ready last year before the Games were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want our athletes to really be ambassadors for American style, culture and sportsmanship,” chief branding and innovation officer David Lauren told Leanne Italie of The Associated Press. “We also understood that the message for the Olympics was about sustainability, that this would be the most sustainable Olympics in history and a chance for the team to showcase ingenuity around new ways of thinking about our environment.”

The white-heavy look will include a leather alternative patch that uses "plant-based materials and agriculture by-products free of synthetic plastics."