    Team USA's Closing Ceremony Uniforms for Tokyo Olympics Revealed by Ralph Lauren

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 14, 2021

    Set Number: X162932 TK1

    Ralph Lauren unveiled the Team USA closing ceremony uniforms for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics on Wednesday.

    Ralph Lauren has served as the outfitter of Team USA since the 2008 Summer Games. The company said its designs were ready last year before the Games were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “We want our athletes to really be ambassadors for American style, culture and sportsmanship,” chief branding and innovation officer David Lauren told Leanne Italie of The Associated Press. “We also understood that the message for the Olympics was about sustainability, that this would be the most sustainable Olympics in history and a chance for the team to showcase ingenuity around new ways of thinking about our environment.”

    The white-heavy look will include a leather alternative patch that uses "plant-based materials and agriculture by-products free of synthetic plastics." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮

      Our staff break down the card. Start streaming ONE exclusively in app tomorrow at 8:30pm ET. Main card at 10pm ET 📺

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮
      Featured logo
      Featured

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting NBA Playoff Fates 🔮

      In or out? @HughesNBA looks at the bubble teams and predicts who makes the playoffs 📲

      Predicting NBA Playoff Fates 🔮
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Predicting NBA Playoff Fates 🔮

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Bianca Belair x B/R Wrestling

      We sit down with the new champ to talk about her historic WrestleMania win. Tap in 📲

      Bianca Belair x B/R Wrestling
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Bianca Belair x B/R Wrestling

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      Is Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer? 🤔

      There's no debate Edelman is awesome, but is he Canton-worthy? @GDavenport isn't convinced📲

      Is Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer? 🤔
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Is Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer? 🤔

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report