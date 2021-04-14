    Patriots Announce 'Many' Players Will Opt Out of NFL Offseason Workouts

    A number of New England Patriots players have exercised their right to opt out of participating in offseason workouts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Per a statement released through the NFL Players Association, "many" Patriots players won't participate in the voluntary portion of the offseason schedule:

    The NFL and NFLPA remain in discussions about protocols for offseason activities. 

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who is also president of the NFLPA, told players on a call last week that the union is pushing for an all-virtual offseason and would urge them to boycott if teams want to hold in-person organized team activities. 

    "We’ve been telling them, it’s voluntary and we’re not gonna go," Tretter said, via Pelissero. 

    The Patriots are one of several teams that have announced their players aren't going to participate in voluntary workouts. 

    Members of the Detroit Lions issued a statement earlier on Wednesday exercising their right to opt out. 

    Players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Denver  Broncos announced Tuesday they would not participate in offseason workouts because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.   

