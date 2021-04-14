    Molly Lillard, Daughter of Ex-Jets WR Al Toon, Killed in Alleged Murder-Suicide

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 14, 2021

    Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images

    Former University of Michigan volleyball player Molly Lillard, the daughter of former New York Jets wide receiver Al Toon, died Sunday in Arizona following an apparent murder-suicide involving her husband, Royce Lillard III. She was 28.

    TMZ Sports reported Wednesday the Scottsdale Police Department responded to a call about a shooting around 5 p.m. local time Sunday and found Molly with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

    The police tried to make contact with Royce, 36, for nearly six hours before the SWAT team stormed the residence to find him with "what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," per TMZ.

    "All indications are that this was a murder-suicide," police sources told TMZ about the results of the preliminary investigation.

    Scottsdale PD officials said the couple's 8-month-old child was found in the home and was not hurt.

    No indications of a potential motive have been publicly released.

    Molly was a standout volleyball player at Middleton High School in Wisconsin and went on to become a four-year college letterwinner for the Wolverines from 2010 through 2013.

    Al Toon, 57, spent eight years in the NFL with the New York Jets (1985-92). He earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named the 1986 AFC Player of the Year. He was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2011.

    Related

      Draft Do-Overs for Every NFL Team

      One player from each squad who warrants a re-do from the last five years 📲

      Draft Do-Overs for Every NFL Team
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Draft Do-Overs for Every NFL Team

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Players Opt Out

      Tampa Bay players announce they won't participate in offseason workouts due to the pandemic

      Bucs Players Opt Out
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs Players Opt Out

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Broncos Players Won’t Practice

      Entire Denver team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts as NFLPA pushes for all-virtual offseason

      Broncos Players Won’t Practice
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Players Won’t Practice

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Potential Landing Spots for Teddy Bridgewater 🛬

      Several teams are reportedly interested in the QB, but @Gagnon says these nine teams make the most sense ➡️

      Potential Landing Spots for Teddy Bridgewater 🛬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Potential Landing Spots for Teddy Bridgewater 🛬

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report