Molly Lillard, Daughter of Ex-Jets WR Al Toon, Killed in Alleged Murder-Suicide

Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images

Former University of Michigan volleyball player Molly Lillard, the daughter of former New York Jets wide receiver Al Toon, died Sunday in Arizona following an apparent murder-suicide involving her husband, Royce Lillard III. She was 28.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday the Scottsdale Police Department responded to a call about a shooting around 5 p.m. local time Sunday and found Molly with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

The police tried to make contact with Royce, 36, for nearly six hours before the SWAT team stormed the residence to find him with "what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," per TMZ.

"All indications are that this was a murder-suicide," police sources told TMZ about the results of the preliminary investigation.

Scottsdale PD officials said the couple's 8-month-old child was found in the home and was not hurt.

No indications of a potential motive have been publicly released.

Molly was a standout volleyball player at Middleton High School in Wisconsin and went on to become a four-year college letterwinner for the Wolverines from 2010 through 2013.

Al Toon, 57, spent eight years in the NFL with the New York Jets (1985-92). He earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named the 1986 AFC Player of the Year. He was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2011.