Lions Join Bucs, Seahawks, Broncos by Opting Out of Offseason NFL Workouts

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have become the fourth NFL team to opt out of offseason workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released by the NFL Players Association, the Lions cited "no acceptable resolution to our union's negotiations with the NFL over comprehensive COVID-19 protocols" as their reasoning for not participating in offseason workouts:

Detroit's decision comes one day after players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos announced they would not take part in voluntary workouts.

The NFL and NFLPA have yet to agree to terms on COVID-19 protocols for the offseason workout period. The league has taken steps to encourage all employees to get vaccinated, though it is not a requirement.

In a memo from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 teams (h/t NFL Network's Tom Pelissero), any club employee who refuses to get the vaccine without a "bona fide medical (reason) or religious ground" will have restricted access.

Goodell also encouraged teams to open their stadiums and training facilities as vaccination sites for players, staff and family members.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NFL announced last month that it will have relaxed regulations for the draft, including up to 10 people with no mask requirement in the war room, so long as team employees have been fully vaccinated.

Some teams have historically held a voluntary workout period prior to the draft, followed by organized team activities in late-May and early-June, with a mandatory minicamp in mid-June.