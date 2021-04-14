    Desiree Linden Runs 31 Miles in Under 3 Hours to Break Women's 50k World Record

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 14, 2021

    John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    Desiree Linden, a two-time Olympian and the 2018 Boston Marathon winner, broke the women's world record for a 50K on Tuesday, completing the 31-mile distance in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 54 seconds.

    The previous record was set by Aly Dixon of Great Britain, who pulled in at 3:07:20 in 2019. 

    Linden ran a course in Eugene, Oregon, after spending a month training in Arizona, per Jeff Metcalfe of the Arizona Republic

    The 37-year-old reached marathon distance when the clock hit 2:31.12, which she said was a "very, very tough" checkpoint in her run as she stared down the "actual abyss" of mileage after the marathon distance. 

    She said Dixon was "so supportive" of her quest to break the record.

    "It speaks to women in sports and women in running specifically," Linden said. "We want to push things forward, we want to see progress and recognition. We got a little bit of pushback on hyping this event, but that's the point. Let's get people excited. I hope this record does move forward."

    Linden, who did not finish the marathon at the 2012 Olympics due to a stress fracture but went on to finish seventh with a time of 2:26:08 in 2016, was one place short of her third Olympic bout. She placed fourth at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, running a 2:29:03 marathon and missed out on the chance to participate in 2021. 

    While she was successful at the 50K distance, Linden plans to continue to race at World Major marathons until she's no longer "contending at the front." 

